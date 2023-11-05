Missile Strike On Shipyard In Kerch: Satellite Images Published

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Planet Labs' images, dated November 5, which are available to journalists of Radio Liberty's Schemes project, show the damaged Zalyv shipyard and a ship that also appears damaged.

Ukrinform report this with reference of the Schemes Facebook page.

"According to my data, as of November 4, there was only one ship in Kerch at the time of the explosions capable of carrying Kalibr class missiles, namely the Askold. I believe that this ship, as we can see, was already at the dock and almost ready to be put into operation in December. You can see that it is still afloat, but the upper part of the ship is noticeably damaged," Andriy Ryzhenko, 1st Rank Captain of the Ukrainian Navy Reserve, analyzed the satellite image.

He added that the Askold is a 22800 Karakurt-type small missile ship capable of carrying up to 8 Kalibr missiles. According to Ryzhenko, the destruction of such a vessel is very important for the security of Ukraine.

As reported, on November 4, explosions were heard in the area of Kerch, temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, local social media users, referring to eyewitnesses, wrote about plumes of smoke rising over the Zalyv shipyard in Kerch.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they had damaged the Zalyv shipyard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch. Later, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, added that one of“the most modern” ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, was at the shipyard at the time of the strike.

Photo: Fokus, Radio Liberty's Schemes