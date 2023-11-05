Qatar PM Discusses Gaza Latest Developments With French FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman on Sunday discussed the recent events in Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian lands with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

Sheikh Mohammad stressed during their meeting the need to unite regional and international diplomatic efforts to call for an immediate ceasefire and permanently opening Rafah border crossing to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid convoys to the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, according to a statement by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He expressed deep concerns about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip, and condemned targeting civilians.

Qatar continues its mediation efforts for the release of hostages, he added, stressing that the continuous strikes will lead worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and further complicate the release of hostages.

Earlier Sunday, Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, the situation in the Palestinian territories during her visit to Qatar. (end)

