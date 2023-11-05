Oman, Jordan Fms Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Oman's Foreign Minister Bader Albusaidi and Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al Safadi on Sunday discussed the latest developments in the Gaza strip.

During a phone call, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments of diplomatic and political efforts aimed at halting the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The Omani minister called for more efforts to achieve a truce that would allow the flow of humanitarian and relief supplies to the injured, and people in the Strip.

The two ministers also tackled the danger of continued military escalation and the worsening humanitarian situation, in addition to the grave regional challenges that are expected to be discussed at the extraordinary Arab Summit due in Saudi Arabia (KSA) later this month. (end)

