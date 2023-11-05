Kuwait FM Receives Phone Call From Jordanian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday a telephone call from his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

During the phone call, they discussed the outcomes of the Amman meeting for the Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar, in addition to the Secretary of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, in the light of joint efforts to end the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza.

Both sides also discussed the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and affirmed Arab's call for immediate ceasefire and allowing humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

On his part, the Kuwaiti minister appreciated Jordan's role in reinforcing the Arab joint efforts to end this war that is threatening the security of the entire region. (end)

