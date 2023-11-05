Gaza Death Toll Surges To 9,770

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The death toll of Palestinian martyrs due to the one-month Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip has jumped to 9,770, including 4,008 children, 2,550 women and 596 old people, according to health authorities.

A total of 24,808 Palestinians have also been injured in the airstrikes of the Israeli occupation forces since October 7, they said in a press release.

In addition, the Israeli occupation forces have targeted 110 medical and health institutions, according to the release. (end)

