Gaza Death Toll Surges To 9,770


11/5/2023 10:05:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The death toll of Palestinian martyrs due to the one-month Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip has jumped to 9,770, including 4,008 children, 2,550 women and 596 old people, according to health authorities.
A total of 24,808 Palestinians have also been injured in the airstrikes of the Israeli occupation forces since October 7, they said in a press release.
In addition, the Israeli occupation forces have targeted 110 medical and health institutions, according to the release. (end)
