Jordan Condemns Racist Statements, Hate Speech By Israeli Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned a racist, inflammatory, and provocative statement issued by an Israeli minister about throwing a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip.The ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, described such a statement as a "call for genocide" and a hate crime that cannot be tolerated.He stressed that such a statement represents a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law and international humanitarian law and a serious escalation that requires the international community to act immediately to address it and confront hate speech.Qudah called on the international community to oblige Israel, as the occupying power, to halt its aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.