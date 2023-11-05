               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Royal Decree Appoints Hasanat As Grand Mufti


11/5/2023 9:18:29 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- A Royal Decree has been issued appointing Ahmad Hasanat as grand mufti, as of 5 November 2023.
Another Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Abdul Karim Khasawneh from his position as grand mufti, as of 5 November 2023.

