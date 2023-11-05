Royal Decree Appoints Hasanat As Grand Mufti

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- A Royal Decree has been issued appointing Ahmad Hasanat as grand mufti, as of 5 November 2023.Another Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Abdul Karim Khasawneh from his position as grand mufti, as of 5 November 2023.

