King Receives Call From Cypriot President, Renews Call For Humanitarian Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received a phone call from Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and stressed the need to end the war on Gaza and impose a humanitarian truce.King Abdullah renewed the call to step up international efforts to ensure the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and urged allowing the unimpeded work of international humanitarian agencies in the strip.His Majesty reaffirmed the importance of working towards a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, noting that military and security solutions will not bring stability.