Gaza Death Toll Rose To 9,770 Victims-Health Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Death toll in Gaza Strip by Israeli aggression, rose to 9,770 victims so far, including 4,800 children and 2,550 women, and 24,808 injuries.In a statement on Sunday, Spokesperson for Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr. Ashraf Qudra, said 70% of the Palestinian martyrs and wounded people were children and women.Qudra also added that that the ministry received 2,660 reports of missing persons under the rubble, including 1,270 children.The ministry, he noted, failed for the third day to transport wounded Palestinian people to Egyptian hospitals to receive medical treatment.Qudra said no safe corridors were launched, adding that this a lie used by Israeli occupation to attack the Palestinian people.During the past 24 hours, he announced the Israeli occupation committed 24 massacres that claimed lives of 243 Palestinians, noting that 175 health workers were martyred, 31 ambulances were destroyed, and 110 health institutions were targeted.