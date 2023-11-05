Fayez: Dialogue With University Students 'Key' To Address Jordan's Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Senate Speaker, Faisal Fayez, on Sunday stressed importance of holding dialogues with university students about Jordan's various national issues and challenges to deal "realistically" with regional developments and their repercussions on the Kingdom's political, economic and social security.Fayez's remarks came while chairing a meeting held by the Senate Education Committee, in presence presidents of Jordanian public and private universities, to discuss their role in empowering youth and listening to their opinions on various national issues.Fayez said Jordan is a "strong" country, referring to the Kingdom's "remarkable" achievements in various fields over 100 years of the country's life, adding that Jordan will remain a " firm and proud," nation, regardless of challenges.Additionally, Fayez referred to Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, criticizing silence of the international community in this regard.Fayez said the King's positions towards Palestinian issue reflect national and Arab stances, calling for launching a "strong" Arab position that supports Jordan's efforts to confront the Israeli aggression.Jordan, he said, is still paying the "highest" price for its positions towards the Palestinian cause and right of the Palestinian people to achieve freedom, life and independence.Fayez also called for dealing with national challenges "diligently".