3 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza House

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 5 (Petra) - 3 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house, central Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported on Sunday.On the other hand, Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Israeli shelling injured 12 displaced people inside a hospital in Gaza, four in critical condition by shrapnels and shattered glass.In the same attack, 35 other displaced Gazans, who were in the hospital's front yards, were injured.The occupation aircraft also bombed at least 3 homes in Al-Shuja'iya, Al-Nasr, and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in the coastal enclave.