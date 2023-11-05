Saudi Arabia Rebukes Israeli Occupation Min. Over Gaza Nuclear Threat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Sunday denounced, in the strongest terms, the extremist statement by an Israeli occupation government minister regarding dropping a nuclear bomb on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Such comments reflect the palpable extremism and brutality of the Israeli occupation government members, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Freezing, rather than axing, the Israeli occupation minister from his government membership shows the utmost disrespect for all human, moral, religious and legal standards and values, it added.

On Sunday, Israeli occupation heritage minister Amichay Eliyahu was suspended from government meetings after having been quoted as suggesting dropping a nuclear bomb on the besieged Gaza Strip. (end)

ast









MENAFN05112023000071011013ID1107375014