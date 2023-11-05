Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan Fms Discuss Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan discussed over the phone on Sunday with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts Sameh Shokry and Ayman Safadi, respectively, the developments in Palestine, reported Anadolu News Agency.

During a call with Minister Shokry, Minister Fidan discussed the efforts aimed at delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza continuously and without interruption. Both sides also exchanged views on what can be done to stop attacks on civilians in Gaza and help reach an immediate ceasefire, said the agency, citing Turkish diplomatic sources.

On another call with Minister Safadi, Minister Fidan discussed ways to stop the attacks on civilians in Gaza and how to reach a ceasefire in the region. (end)

