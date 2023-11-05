Number Of Killed In Gaza Strip Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5 . The number of
killed in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 9,700 people, Gaza Strip
Ministry of Health said, Trend reports.
According to the information, 24,808 people were wounded.
Earlier it was reported that the number of wounded Palestinians
in the Gaza Strip amounted to 14,245 people.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
MENAFN05112023000187011040ID1107375005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.