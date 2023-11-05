               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Number Of Killed In Gaza Strip Announced


11/5/2023 9:12:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5 . The number of killed in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 9,700 people, Gaza Strip Ministry of Health said, Trend reports.

According to the information, 24,808 people were wounded.

Earlier it was reported that the number of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amounted to 14,245 people.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

