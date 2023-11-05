Recruitment Instead Of Draft: Concept Of Defense Ministry's HR Policy Approved

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, signed off an order approving the Concept of Military Personnel Policy until 2028.

That's according to the press service of Ukraine's Defense Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

The document defines a strategic vision for the development of military personnel policy in the field of defense over the next five years – both under martial law and in peacetime.

"The main emphasis of the concept is to guarantee that all needs of the Armed Forces are met in terms of manpower amid a full-scale war, integration into the Euro-Atlantic security space, interoperability of the Armed Forces with NATO armies," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the expected results involve the Armed Forces switching to contracted service. Conscription service will be replaced by intensive military training for citizens of draft age; an effective recruitment system for the Army to engage professional and motivated personnel will function in Ukraine; a people-centered approach to military career management, taking into account their education, professional development, and gender equality, will be adopted. Men and women shall receive equal opportunities in the Armed Forces; electronic military accounting system shall be introduced, as well as the automated and digitized HR management processes.

Cooperation between Ukrainian higher education facilities and universities located in NATO and EU member states shall be expanded; an efficient and transparent system of monetary support and accommodation for military personnel shall be established; psychological support shall be improved; a new culture of relations between commanders and subordinates shall be introduced; as well as appropriate conditions shall be created for the transition from military career to civilian life.

The results of the Concept implementation will be monitored and evaluated by the HR Management Committee at the Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense has significantly reduced the terms of delivery of domestically produced military hardware and weaponry to the military units starting November 1.