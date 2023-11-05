Two Men Injured In Russian Shelling Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two men have been injured in a Russian shelling of Myrove community in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
"In the afternoon, Russian terrorists attacked Myrove community in Nikopol district. Two men, aged 30 and 58, were injured in the shelling. Both suffered forearm injuries. Patients were hospitalized. They are receiving necessary treatment. Their condition is moderate," Lysak wrote. Read also:
According to him, information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 3, Russian troops shelled Nikopol from artillery, injuring a 51-year-old man.
