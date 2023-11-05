Ukrainian Forces Eliminate 6,010 Invaders, 916 Units Of Russian Military Equipment In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From October 30 to November 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 6,010 Russian servicemen, as well as 916 units of enemy weapons and military equipment.

Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy's losses over a week: 6,010 eliminated occupiers, 916 destroyed units of weapons and military equipment," Pavliuk noted.

In particular, over the past week, the enemy lost 109 tanks, 195 armored fighting vehicles, 187 artillery systems, 33 MLRS, 12 air defense systems, 198 vehicles, 35 special equipment units.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 enemy aircraft, 10 missiles and 135 unmanned aerial vehicles.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 5, 2023 eliminated about 305,090 Russian aggressors, including 990 occupiers in the past day alone.