Investigation Is Underway Into Injuries Sustained By Tartar Resident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 5 November around 12:00, the district prosecutor's office received information that one person was injured as a result of a mine explosion near the village of Tepekend in Tartar district, which had not been demined. This was reported in the Tartar district prosecutor's office, Azernews reports.

It is noted that as a result of the incident, a resident of the district Asif Huseynov, born in 1960, received a traumatic amputation of the claw part of the right leg and numerous shrapnel wounds.

His condition is currently of medium severity and treatment continues in hospital.

The prosecutor's office has examined the scene of the accident and taken other necessary procedural steps.

The investigation is being conducted by the Tartar district procurator's office.