Foreign Travellers Visited Kalbajar And Lachin Districts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NomadMania, one of the four major global travel networks,
represents 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark,
Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania,
Portugal, Singapore, Australia. The delegation of about 50 people
visited Kalbajar and Lachin districts within the framework of the
visit to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, Azernews reports.
The foreign travellers got acquainted with the traces of
vandalism committed by the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar and
Lachin, as well as in other regions of Azerbaijan during the
occupation. The guests were also familiarised with the construction
works carried out here by the Azerbaijani state.
The travellers who visited Istisu in Kalbajar expressed their
admiration for the nature of the region. They also toured the
houses destroyed by Armenia during the occupation in Kalbajar.
After Kalbajar, the travellers who visited Lachin first visited
the photo exhibition of famous photojournalist Reza Degati and
toured the city from the waterfront of Lachin.
They were given detailed information about the restoration and
construction works being carried out in Lachin.
Questions of the foreign travellers were then answered.
During the last two years large delegations of the main world
international tourist networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania" and
Turkish travellers club united by Turks, most of whom are members
of these clubs, British "Piki Reels" Swedish "Club 100" visited
Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. They have visited eight times. This
is the ninth such visit. One of them took place in 2021, four in
2022 and the rest this year.
The successive visits of the world elite to Garabagh and East
Zangazur, each time the delegation has expanded further, show that
the huge and large-scale construction works carried out by the
Azerbaijani state in the region in a short period of time are being
welcomed to the world with amazement. These visits are also
extremely important in terms of promoting the liberated territories
as part of "black tourism" and showcasing the war crimes committed
by Armenia on the ground.
