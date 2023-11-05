Foreign Travellers Visited Kalbajar And Lachin Districts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NomadMania, one of the four major global travel networks, represents 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia. The delegation of about 50 people visited Kalbajar and Lachin districts within the framework of the visit to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, Azernews reports.

The foreign travellers got acquainted with the traces of vandalism committed by the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar and Lachin, as well as in other regions of Azerbaijan during the occupation. The guests were also familiarised with the construction works carried out here by the Azerbaijani state.

The travellers who visited Istisu in Kalbajar expressed their admiration for the nature of the region. They also toured the houses destroyed by Armenia during the occupation in Kalbajar.

After Kalbajar, the travellers who visited Lachin first visited the photo exhibition of famous photojournalist Reza Degati and toured the city from the waterfront of Lachin.

They were given detailed information about the restoration and construction works being carried out in Lachin.

Questions of the foreign travellers were then answered.

During the last two years large delegations of the main world international tourist networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania" and Turkish travellers club united by Turks, most of whom are members of these clubs, British "Piki Reels" Swedish "Club 100" visited Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. They have visited eight times. This is the ninth such visit. One of them took place in 2021, four in 2022 and the rest this year.

The successive visits of the world elite to Garabagh and East Zangazur, each time the delegation has expanded further, show that the huge and large-scale construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state in the region in a short period of time are being welcomed to the world with amazement. These visits are also extremely important in terms of promoting the liberated territories as part of "black tourism" and showcasing the war crimes committed by Armenia on the ground.