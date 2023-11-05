Chad Recalls Diplomat From Israeli Occupation To Discuss Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Chad announced on Sunday that it recalled its Charge D'affair from the Israeli occupation to discuss the current round of aggression by the brutal Israeli occupation forces against the Gaza Strip.

The Chadian foreign ministry said in a statement that the Charge D'affair was summoned back to discuss the loss of innocent human lives in Gaza.

It went on to say that, Chad was following up with great concerns the alarming situation in the Middle East and the unprecedented wave of violence suffered by the Palestinians.

Chad condemned the loss of human lives amongst civilians and called for a ceasefire and a permanent solution to the Palestinian cause.

Chad is the sixth country to recall its diplomat from the Israeli occupation due to the assault on Gaza following the footsteps of Turkiye, Honduras, Chile, Colombia, and Jordan. (end)

mr













MENAFN05112023000071011013ID1107374985