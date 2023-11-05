Palestinians Urge Global Action To Stop Israeli Occupation Massacres In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Palestinian health authorities on Sunday called on their counterparts from across the world to act promptly and decisively in a bid to halt the massacres perpetrated by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

These acts of violence had left some 9,700 Palestinians dead, 4,800 of them are children, Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said, underlining the need to establish a "safe passage" that allows the urgent delivery of aid to the Palestinians.

Echoing the minister's words, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society condemned Israeli bombardments on health facilities in the Gaza Strip, causing damage to essential equipment there, in addition to endangering the lives of staff.

The Palestinian charity went on to urge the international community to interfere and ensure the protection of health personnel, which is imperative in efforts to tend to Palestinians wounded amid the violence. (end)

