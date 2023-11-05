Activated Bleaching Earth Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the global Activated Bleaching Earth Market that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry's position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Activated Bleaching Earth Market is valued at approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Activated Bleaching Earth is also known as a wash clay, It is a mineral-rich material, clay mine substance, which is derived from the earth, which constitutes attapulgite bentonite and sepiolite clay minerals. This is highly used in the refining of animal fats and vegetable oils. The growing production of vegetable oils, rising efficiency of activated bleaching earth as compared to other absorbents, and thriving development of the mineral oil industry are the primary factors fostering the market demand across the globe.

For instance, as per Statista, in 2021, the demand for mineral oil in the United States was an account with 445.68 tons and it is anticipated to reach 483.46 tons by the year 2025. Consequentially, the surging demand for mineral oil is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the global market. However, the rising popularity of different alternatives for bleaching such as acid-activated bleaching earth, and low recovery of the editable oils after bleaching curb the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising developments in technologies and the growth of the automotive industry are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Activated Bleaching Earth Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high yield of crops, such as groundnuts and other seeds, and growing consumption of edible oils by the most populated countries. Whereas, Europe is emerging as the second-largest regional market over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as expansion of the vegetable oil & mineral oil industry in Germany, Russia, and Ukraine, as well as rising presence of refineries and edible & non-edible oil processing units, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Activated Bleaching Earth Market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Clariant

Taiko Group of Companies

The W Clay Industries

AMC (U.K.) Ltd.

HRP Industries

Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

Zeotec Adsorbents Private Ltd.

Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd.

Shenzhen Aoheng Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Edible Oil & Fats

Mineral Oil & Lubricants

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Market Size and ForecastMarket TrendsMarket DynamicsMarket SegmentationCompetitive ScenarioKey PlayersRegional Market OverviewMarket Size and Forecast by RegionProduct/Service OverviewMarket Size and Forecast by Product/ServiceEnd-User OverviewMarket Size and Forecast by End-User

