Hexamethylenediamine Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Leading Players And Forecast 2032

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the global Hexamethylenediamine Market that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry's position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Hexamethylenediamine Market is valued at approximately USD$$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Hexamethylenediamine {H2N(CH2) 6NH2} is a colorless organic solid with a strong amine odor. Hexamethylenediamine is created from a hexamethylene hydrocarbon chain with an amine functional group at the end. It is used as a corrosion inhibitor, chemical intermediate, and curing agent in industries such as automotive, textile, paint & coatings, petrochemicals, and many others. Factors such as the extensive use of hexamethylenediamine in manufacturing nylon 66 (PA 66), surging demand for polyamides in 3D printing, and growing need in the automotive and textile industries are the key factors contributing to the market demand around the world.

For instance, according to Statista, in 2019, the market size of the PA 66 or Nylon 66 segment was estimated to account for USD 12,131 million and it is projected that the segment grows and reach USD 16,302.1 million by 2025. Thereby, the demand for Nylon 66 is bolstering the growth of the Hexamethylenediamine Market in the impending years. However, rising environmental concerns and increasing R&D activities to find a replacement for hexamethylenediamine impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growth of bio-based hexamethylenediamine and increasing initiatives by the key market players are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Hexamethylenediamine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid expansion of automotive industry and high production of nylon 66. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the availability of cheap labor and raw materials, as well as growth of end-use industry, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hexamethylenediamine Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

DuPont

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Invista

Ascend Performance Materials

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Nylon Synthesis

Curing Agents

Lubricants

Biocides

Adhesives

Water Treatment Chemicals

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Textile

Paint & Coatings

Petrochemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

