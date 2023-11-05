Packaging Resins Market Size, Trends, Latest Trends, Challenges, Key Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the global Packaging Resins Market that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry's position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Packaging Resins Market is valued at approximately $$in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Packaging resins are materials created by combining tiny particles to form molecular structures known as polymers. As a result, these resins are turned into packaging materials, supplies, and solutions. Packaging resins are utilised in a variety of industrial verticals because they improve the safety and shelf life of stored products. Growth in packaging resins, particularly in developing economies such as India and China, increased application of packaging resins for a wide range of applications such as consumer goods, healthcare, and others, increased government investment in research and development activities, and a surge in industrialization, particularly in developing countries, are the major factors driving the packaging resins market.

One of the most important factors taken into account by businesses in the food and beverage industry is packaging, which helps to ensure that food and packaging materials are compatible and that food is durable, safe for human consumption, and appealing. China has achieved around USD 595 billion in the food and beverage sector in 2019, claims the China Chain Store and Franchise Association. Similarly, the US packaging sector produced 180 billion USD in total revenue in 2019. More than 46% of Americans in the United States are ready to pay more for food and beverage goods stored in flexible packaging than for food products stored in non-flexible packaging, according to the Flexible Packaging Association. Furthermore, for a product they are considering buying, 71 percent of Americans might choose flexible packaging over non-flexible packaging. However, a significant obstacle to the markets expansion will be the deficiency in raw material demand and supply caused by the lockdown and price volatility. Furthermore, the market growth rate would be hampered by the governments strict rules and regulations about environmental pollutants and the usage of plastic. The markets abundance of alternatives will further limit the growth potential.

The key regions considered for the global Packaging Resins market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to rising demand from nations like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region currently holds a monopoly on the packaging resins market and is predicted to develop at the quickest rate over the projected period. A sizeable share is anticipated to belong to North America. Natural gas prices and the supply of Natural-gas Liquids (NGLs), including ethane, have decreased as a result of the discovery of shale gas in the United States. This is changing the competitiveness of the nations petrochemical industry and, ultimately, the competitiveness of packaging resins.

Major market players included in this report are:

Borealis AG

Braskem

Dow

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

INEOS

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings BV

PetroChina Company Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

High-density Polyethylene

Low-density Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Other Resin Types

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Consumer Goods

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Healthcare

Industrial

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Market Size and ForecastMarket TrendsMarket DynamicsMarket SegmentationCompetitive ScenarioKey PlayersRegional Market OverviewMarket Size and Forecast by RegionProduct/Service OverviewMarket Size and Forecast by Product/ServiceEnd-User OverviewMarket Size and Forecast by End-User

