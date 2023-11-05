Exclusion Of Costa Rica From The EU Blacklist Will Boost Foreign Investment, According To Amcham

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

The Costa Rican – North American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) celebrates the exclusion of Costa Rica from the list of non-cooperative countries in tax matters of the European Union (EU), an achievement that will enhance the country's image and its ability to attract greater foreign investment . .



It is essential to highlight that the country will maintain the territorial income system, an appropriate model for emerging economies and net importers of capital, which require encouraging local and foreign investment, as is the case of Costa Rica.

“This paves the way to overcome significant challenges facing businesses and foreign investment in Costa Rica. This milestone reflects constructive cooperation in promoting fair and transparent business practice s. In addition, it allows us to provide greater legal security to promote the attraction, retention and generation of investments,” highlighted Silvia Castro, president of AmCham.

AmCham recognizes the work of the deputies who resealed the law to remove the country from said list, as well as the collaboration of the European Union and all the parties involved in this process.

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche