Longines Hathab: Al Suwaidi Claims Big Tour Win, Al Saad And Al Thani Shine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Salmeen Sultan Al Suwaidi yesterday teamed up with Fiori LS to clinch his first Big Tour title of the season as the third round of Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour concluded at Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Indoor Arena.

Also yesterday, Saad Ahmed Al Saad claimed the Open Class victory while Abdulla bin Tamim Al Thani emerged winner in the Amateur Class following outstanding performances.

In the QR100,000 Big Tour event that witnessed stunning display of show jumping, Al Suwaidi with his 14-year-old mare completed a flawless routine in the jump off in 29.55 secs to bag top prize of QR25,000. The pair had clocked an impressive 62.37 secs in the first round.

Finishing second was Rashid Towaim Al Marri, who rode QEF-owned Navaronne to an error-free 31.63 secs in the jump off after completing the first round in 65.34 secs.



Assistant Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Private Engineering Office Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Naama presents the Big Tour winner's trophy to Salmeen Sultan Al Suwaidi.

French rider Cyrine Cherif, who won in the previous two rounds, committed four faults astride I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z in the jump off and had to settle for a third place with a time of 29.32 secs after completing the course with a flawless 68.38 secs in the opening round.

Earlier, Al Saad with Al Shaqab-owned Irschi remained perfect in the two phases clocking 34.76 secs and then 23.34 secs to grab the Open Class title. Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi and his 11-year-old mare Chikita O also had smooth phases of 35.09 secs and 25.45 secs, securing the runner-up position. Lee Carey riding Gibria-B finished the second phase 25.82 secs to take third position after a first phase show of 33.47 secs.

The Amateur Class saw Al Thani, who rode Al Shaqab-owned Casandra 352, displaying a perfect show of 21.52 secs in the second phase to land the title after finishing the first phase in 35.67 secs. Mohammed Eisa Al Bukhari, who was astride Bco Come On Boy Z, came second with a time of 22.22 secs while Fahad bin Jassim Al Thani, who was on Kroaat Van Orchid's, was third after clocking 22.45 secs in the second phase.



President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation Bader bin Mohammed Al Darwish and the Director of the Equestrian Education Department at Al Shaqab Mohammed bin Jaber Al Khayareen with the podium winners of the Amateur Class, Abdulla bin Tamim Al Thani, Mohammed Eisa Al Bukhari and Fahad bin Jassim Al Thani.

Meanwhile, Chairman Sports Committee of Longines Hathab Nouf Al Mansour praised performance of contestants during the thrilling third round.

“The participants displayed quality performance showing their readiness to compete at higher level. The experience of competing in the Hathab Tour will be beneficial for the riders who are looking to shine for Qatar at regional and international events,” said Al Mansour.

The next event of the 14-round Tour is scheduled to take place between November 9 and 11.