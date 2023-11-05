Doha Metro Extends Service Hours For Al Duhail Vs Al Nassr Match

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram services announced that it will extends its metro service to 2am for the AFC Champions League 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his team mates from Al-Nassr will face Al Duhail on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for the AFC Champions League at the Khalifa International Stadium. The match is expected to see a huge number of local and GCC fans, with tickets being sold out in the country.



Expo 2023: Madagascar pavilion attracts large number of visitors

Exhibition delves into history of coffee cultivation Cease attack now: Education Above All condemns targeting of schools in Gaza

Read Also

It further announced some changes to its service and to metrolink to accommodate the crowd expected on the day. The metrolink M311 will operate to/from Al Sudan bus station, instead of Sport City metro station for the day.

Sport City and Al Waab service areas will be serviced through Al Waab QLM metro station, instead of Sport City metro station.