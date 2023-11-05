CFI Expands Its Presence to Oman to Further Empower Investors in the Region

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) In yet another stride towards enhancing online trading accessibility and opportunities, and after receiving a regulatory license from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), CFI proudly announces the launch of its latest subsidiary, CFI Financial L.L.C. (CFI Oman). CFI Oman is the fourth entity that CFI launched this year after Egypt, Kuwait, and Palestine. This marks CFI’s twelfth license, adding to its other licenses and entities in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Mauritius, and other regions. This expansion marks an important chapter in CFI's journey, bringing its world-class trading services to the heart of Oman and contributing to the growth of the region's financial landscape.

CFI Oman, whose head office is situated in the vibrant city of Muscat, is set to revolutionize the online trading experience in the region. The subsidiary will offer access to local and international financial markets, powered by its advanced platforms and technology, professional services and ultra-competitive trading conditions.

CFI Oman has received its license and is fully regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Oman, ensuring its dedication to upholding the region’s strict regulatory framework and client safety measures.

Following the launch, CFI’s Co-founder and Managing Director, Hisham Mansour, stated the following: "CFI's continued expansion is a testament to our commitment to empowering traders and investors everywhere. We are thrilled to announce the launch of CFI Oman, marking another strategic milestone in our journey."

"The Omani market holds immense potential, and through CFI Oman, we aim to provide Omani investors with access to global markets, advanced technology, professional services, and highly competitive trading conditions. Our mission is to put Omani traders one step ahead, and we are confident that our exceptional team, combined with our 25 years of industry experience, will contribute to the growth and excellence of Oman's trading landscape."

CFI's expansion into Oman aligns with the company's strategic vision of being the brand for all things trading and investing. With a reputation for innovation, transparency, and client-centricity, CFI is poised to drive positive change in Oman’s local trading ecosystem. The launch of CFI Oman is a testament to the company's dedication to providing traders with the tools and platforms necessary to succeed in the financial markets.

“We are excited to spearhead the expansion of CFI into the vibrant Omani market. Our aim is to provide Omani traders and investors with a world-class trading experience, backed by CFI's reputation for excellence and innovation. We are dedicated to offering Omani traders advanced technology, exceptional services, and highly competitive trading conditions.” stated Samer Amireh, CEO of CFI Oman.

As the company continues its journey of growth and expansion, CFI looks forward to contributing to the financial empowerment of traders in Oman, while further solidifying its position as the go-to broker in the MENA region and beyond.





