Abu Dhabi Chamber signs MoU with FAB to optimise the investment climate and business environment

(MENAFN- Four) 1 November 2023 - Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). The MoU seeks to create a collaborative framework to optimise the investment climate and business environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s objective to support the private sector and enhance its competitiveness.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Sara Al Binali, Group Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking and Acting Group Head of International Banking at FAB, along with a number of officials and department heads from both sides.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will inform the Chamber’s members and employees of FAB’s banking services and initiatives, streamlining the procedures for accessing these services. FAB will also have a stronger participation in events organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. In addition, the Abu Dhabi Chamber and FAB will collaborate to launch initiatives that foster entrepreneurship and enhance the investment environment. The two parties will also exchange knowledge, insights, and consultations to promote business and investment.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber is dedicated to enhancing its relationships with diverse stakeholders in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to introduce entrepreneurs in the private sector to an array of solutions, facilitations, and services that will propel the growth and development of their projects. Through our combined efforts, we aim to bolster Abu Dhabi's position as the leading destination for investment and business opportunities.”

“Through its unique services, facilitations, and initiatives, First Abu Dhabi Bank contributes to support the local economy and the business community. The Abu Dhabi Chamber and First Abu Dhabi Bank share common objectives centred on advancing economic development and fostering prosperity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The banking sector plays a pivotal role in attracting foreign direct investment and fostering a conducive business environment that promotes diversity, competitiveness, and growth,” Al Qubaisi added.

The First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is the biggest bank in the UAE and one of the largest and most secure financial institutions in the world. The Bank offers a wide range of solutions, products, services, and banking experiences designed specifically to meet the needs of its clients. Through its strategic global footprint across 20 markets, the Bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across Investment Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Global Private Banking.





