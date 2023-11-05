Unquestionable gains Gr.1 Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita

(MENAFN) In the realm of thoroughbred horse racing, Unquestionable, a promising two-year-old, established its prowess by clinching victory in the prestigious Gr.1 Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita, USA. This remarkable achievement follows Unquestionable's impressive performance as the runner-up in the Gr.1 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, further solidifying the colt's reputation as a rising star in the racing world.

Unquestionable, trained by the highly regarded Aidan O’Brien, represents a collaboration between owners Al Shaqab Racing, Coolmore, and Westerberg. The triumph in the Gr.1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf marked the first time this prestigious race was won by Al Shaqab Racing.



Due to unforeseen circumstances, River Tiber, another offspring of the illustrious Wootton Bassett, was declared a non-runner for the event. This development led to a change in the jockey, with the skilled Ryan Moore taking over from Frankie Dettori to guide Unquestionable to victory.



Unquestionable was a clear favorite in the race, and the colt did not disappoint. The race unfolded with Unquestionable starting strongly, positioning itself a few lengths behind Air Recruit, a fellow competitor who set a swift pace as the frontrunner.



As the race entered its final stretch, Unquestionable demonstrated exceptional speed and determination. The colt quickly closed the gap and surged ahead, ultimately crossing the finish line with a lead of one and a half lengths. This resounding victory solidified Unquestionable's reputation as a remarkable talent in the world of horse racing.



Aidan O’Brien, the celebrated trainer, experienced further success with his horses in this event. In addition to Unquestionable's triumph, his stable companion, Mountain Bear, delivered a strong performance, securing second place in the race. This impressive one-two finish in the Gr.1 Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf showcased the exceptional training and talent within O’Brien's stable.



My Boy Prince, sired by Cairo Prince, put forth a commendable effort and managed to claim third place in the race. Overall, the Gr.1 Prevagen Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf was a thrilling display of skill, speed, and determination, with Unquestionable emerging as the victorious contender.

MENAFN05112023000045015682ID1107374683