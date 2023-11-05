Thousands gather in Berlin in solidarity with Gaza amid current Israeli attack

(MENAFN) Berlin witnessed a significant demonstration on Saturday, with thousands of people taking to the streets in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The rally came as Israel continued its bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip. According to a police spokesperson, the estimated number of demonstrators was around 3,500, with more still arriving. The atmosphere was initially calm at the beginning of the rally, and many participants were joined by their families, including children.



Protesters held placards that read "Save Gaza," "Stop genocide," and "Ceasefire," as reported by AFP journalists. A common sight among the demonstrators was the keffiyeh, the traditional scarf worn by Palestinian activists. The gathering took place in Berlin's renowned Alexanderplatz in the city center, where participants chanted "Free Palestine" and displayed Palestinian flags.



Several organizations supporting the Palestinian cause had called for the demonstration. While organizers had expected around 2,000 participants, the police estimated that the turnout could reach at least 10,000. To maintain order, approximately 1,400 officers were deployed to oversee the march, which was scheduled to conclude at around 1800 GMT.

MENAFN05112023000045015682ID1107374682