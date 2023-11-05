Hamas declares Israel’s attacks kill 60 Israeli hostages

(MENAFN) Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Saturday that since October 7, 60 Israeli hostages have died as a result of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.



Representative Abu Obeida declared following search operations, "still there are 23 bodies (of hostages) lost under the rubble."



"It seems we won't be able to reach them due to the ongoing brutal aggression by the occupation on Gaza," Abu Obeida also mentioned.



In a previous statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades claimed to be holding 200 to 250 hostages, including both soldiers and civilians.



The Israeli army, in response, reported that there are 242 Israelis currently held in Gaza by the Palestinian resistance group. Qatar is taking the lead in mediating efforts between Hamas and Israel.



However, the Qatari Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, warned on Saturday that Israeli airstrikes on Gaza could complicate the possibility of releasing prisoners.



The Israeli army has also expanded its air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, which has been under sustained airstrikes since Hamas initiated a surprise offensive on October 7.



“The death toll as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 is 9,500, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women,” Salama Marouf, the chief of the Gaza Media Office, declared at a press briefing.

MENAFN05112023000045015839ID1107374681