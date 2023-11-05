Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms strong opposition to actions targeting civilians in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has unequivocally rejected any form of targeting Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip during his speech at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. He expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in Gaza and the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the conflict. The Crown Prince underlined the absolute rejection of any actions that harm civilians and called for strict adherence to international humanitarian law. He stressed the urgent need to halt military operations against civilians and infrastructure that directly impacts their lives.



The Crown Prince's address emphasized the importance of establishing conditions that would lead to stability, paving the way for a lasting peace and a just solution to the Palestinian issue. He advocated for the creation of a Palestinian state within the borders of 1967, which he believed would contribute to the security and prosperity of all parties involved. His remarks resonated with a commitment to humanitarian principles and the pursuit of peace in the region.



In addition to addressing the Palestinian crisis, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the significance of the GCC and ASEAN summit as a platform to strengthen cooperation and partnership between the two regions. He underscored the goal of enhancing economic relations, aiming to capitalize on available opportunities across various fields. The Crown Prince recognized the immense potential of the human resources and commercial opportunities within member countries from both groups, further emphasizing the importance of fostering security and stability in the region.

