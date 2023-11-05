China’s president asks for Germany’s assistance to ease EU-China trade tensions

(MENAFN) During a virtual conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, China's President Xi Jinping made a subtle plea to Germany, urging the country to mitigate the forthcoming trade tensions between the European Union and Beijing.



Xi's comments appeared to be a veiled critique of the EU's economic security measures and emphasized the importance of Germany remaining receptive to Chinese investments.



"[I] hope that Germany will push the European Union to uphold the principles of market and fairness, and to work with China to safeguard fair market competition and fair trade, as well as stable industrial and value chains," the Chinese leader informed Scholz, as reported by a local news agency.



State subsidies supporting electric vehicles manufactured in China are the subject of an investigation by the European Commission. Xi made no mention of the investigation, but the action made a senior official request that the EU "exercise restraint on the use of trade remedies." Furthermore, proposals are being made for Brussels to investigate state subsidies for China's wind energy and medical device industries.



By year's end, Xi is anticipated to have a meeting with Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the leaders of the European Commission and European Council. Next week, Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for internal markets, is scheduled to visit Beijing and Hong Kong.

