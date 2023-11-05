Kuwait's Crown Prince calls for ceasefire, aid for Palestinians

(MENAFN) During the opening of the second regular session of the 17th legislative term of the national assembly in Kuwait, Crown Prince HH Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah reaffirmed the State of Kuwait's steadfast position regarding the Palestinian issue. In a powerful and principled address, he not only reiterated his country's commitment to the Palestinian cause but also called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. HH Sheikh Mishal emphasized the importance of allowing humanitarian and relief aid to flow into the region, recognizing the dire need for assistance and relief in the midst of the crisis.



The Kuwaiti Crown Prince underscored that Kuwait stands firmly alongside all endeavors and initiatives aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, consistently upholding the principles of international legitimacy. This unwavering commitment to justice and peace in the Palestinian territories has long been a cornerstone of Kuwait's foreign policy.



HH Sheikh Mishal proudly stated that Kuwait, often referred to as the "country of humanity, friendship, and peace," continues to play a leading and distinguished role in collaboration with its brotherly and friendly nations during times of humanitarian crises. This role, Kuwait believes, is essential not only for the welfare of those affected but also for the promotion of international security and the pursuit of global peace. The country's commitment to alleviating the suffering of those in need remains unwavering.



Moreover, the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, in his address, directed a significant message to the legislative and executive authorities within the nation. He called upon them to open a new chapter marked by cooperation, understanding, and consultation. He emphasized the necessity of distancing the country from fanaticism, rivalries, and self-serving interests, which can hinder progress and threaten national unity. Kuwait, under the leadership of HH Sheikh Mishal, aspires to foster an environment where collective well-being and the nation's interests take precedence over personal gain and divisive agendas.



HH Sheikh Mishal stressed the importance of the legislative session as a catalyst for realizing the nation's ambitions and fulfilling the aspirations of its people. He urged that it be marked by the advancement of rational parliamentary practices and the translation of words into meaningful actions. The Crown Prince called for a shared understanding of the demands and imperatives of the upcoming phase, which will be characterized by the need to demonstrate the nation's presence, stability, and sincerity of intentions. In this critical juncture, hard work, unity, and dedication are paramount, and Kuwait, under the guidance of its leadership, remains steadfast in its commitment to progress, peace, and justice on both national and international fronts.

