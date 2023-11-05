Israel suspends heritage minister after calling dropping nuclear bomb in Gaza option

(MENAFN) The Israeli government stated on Sunday that Amichai Eliyahu, the minister of heritage, had been suspended indefinitely for saying in an interview that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip was "one of the possibilities."



“Eliyahu’s statements are not based in reality,” Premier Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a post on X.



Israel as well as its army “are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents,” the premier also mentioned.



Later on, Eliyahu attempted to retract his remarks, stating that his allusion to nuclear weapons had been "metaphorical" and "clear to all sensible people."



Leading the opposition, Yair Lipid, has called for Eliyahu's urgent dismissal, calling the minister's remarks "shocking and crazy."

