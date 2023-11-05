Protesters in Washington criticize Biden's support for Israel, demand ceasefire

(MENAFN) Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza as Israel continued its relentless bombing campaign. The demonstration marked the largest protest in the US capital since the conflict in Gaza began on October 7. Participants in the rally waved Palestinian flags and donned traditional keffiyeh scarves, expressing their frustration with the ongoing violence.



Chants at the protest included "Free, free Palestine" and "End the siege on Gaza now." Some protesters directed their anger at President Joe Biden, with slogans like "Biden, Biden, you can't hide, you signed off on genocide" and "We say no, Genocide Joe." The demonstrators criticized Biden's support for Israel, and many felt that the conflict was not a proportional one.



Amanda Eisenhour, a 24-year-old from Virginia, emphasized the need to address the loss of innocent lives, characterizing the situation as a massacre and a stain on the nation's history. She expressed her dissatisfaction with her tax dollars funding the conflict. Jasmine Iman, 25, who traveled from New York to attend the protest, shared her decision not to vote for Biden in the upcoming presidential election due to his unwavering support for Israel. She also voiced her intention to discourage others from supporting the Democratic Party.



The protest highlighted the deep divide over US policy in the Middle East, with participants expressing their frustration with the ongoing violence in Gaza and the US government's stance on the conflict. The event emphasized the significant impact of international conflicts on domestic politics, as voters grapple with their country's role in global affairs.

