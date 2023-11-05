Nepal shifts to relief efforts following 5.6 magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) Following the recent earthquake in Nepal, search and rescue operations have come to a close as efforts now shift towards providing relief to survivors in need of food and shelter. The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.6, struck remote western districts of Nepal, resulting in at least 157 fatalities. Many survivors were left without shelter, forced to spend the night exposed to the elements as their mud houses were reduced to piles of rubble. In the severely impacted Jajarkot district, in the village of Nalgad, families were left to grieve their losses and ponder how to move forward. Relief materials had not reached them, and the urgent requirements were food and tents.



Officials reported that a total of 105 people lost their lives in Jajarkot, with another 52 casualties in the neighboring Rukum district, along with over 100 individuals sustaining injuries. The search and rescue operations have been concluded, although authorities remained on alert for any isolated areas where information may not have yet flowed.



Efforts have now shifted to delivering relief materials to the victims, as the focus turns to providing assistance to those affected by the earthquake. While some relief materials have been distributed, the authorities are working to ensure that aid reaches all impacted areas.



During the initial aftermath of the earthquake, locals tirelessly worked to free survivors trapped under the debris of collapsed homes and buildings, while others sought refuge outdoors for safety. The quake's effects were felt as far away as India's capital, New Delhi, nearly 310 miles from the earthquake's epicenter. Security forces were mobilized to aid in search and rescue operations, deploying both on foot and in helicopters.



Nepal is situated along a significant geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate collides with the Eurasian plate, leading to the formation of the Himalayan mountain range and making earthquakes a common occurrence. The country had previously experienced a devastating earthquake in 2015, resulting in the loss of nearly 9,000 lives and over 22,000 injuries. In November of the following year, another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck Doti district, near Jajarkot, leading to the loss of six lives.



The earthquake that occurred on Friday was followed by an aftershock in the same area with a magnitude of 4.0, according to the US Geological Survey.

