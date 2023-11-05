Israel military conducts airstrike on convoy of ambulances near Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israeli military carried out an airstrike on a convoy of ambulances in close proximity to Gaza's largest medical facility, Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.



This incident, which deeply shocked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, led to a tragic outcome, resulting in the loss of 15 lives and leaving at least 60 civilians wounded, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS). The PRCS stated that the convoy, consisting of five ambulances, had initially attempted to transport casualties towards the Rafah border crossing.



However, it was compelled to return to the hospital due to road blockages caused by rubble when it was hit by two missiles.



Israel has acknowledged its targeting of an ambulance, citing its use by the Hamas militia. Israeli authorities have consistently pressed for the evacuation of this hospital, contending that it harbors the underground command center of Islamist militants.



The Gaza Strip, which is under the control of Hamas and is home to a population of 2.3 million, has been enduring a siege imposed by Israel for nearly four weeks.



This siege has severely restricted access to essential resources such as food, water, and fuel. It is in response to a surprise attack by the militant group on Israel on October 7, which resulted in a tragic loss of over 1,400 lives.

