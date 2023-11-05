Russian military reports missile attack from Ukraine damaging Russian vessel

(MENAFN) The Russian military has reported that a Ukrainian missile attack on a shipyard in annexed Crimea resulted in damage to a Russian vessel.



According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces launched 15 cruise missiles at the Zaliv shipyard located in Kerch, a city in the eastern part of the Crimean Peninsula.



While Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed 13 of the missiles, a couple managed to strike the shipyard, causing damage to an unspecified vessel. The ministry did not provide specific information about the ship or the extent of the damage.



In a statement, Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian air force, stated that "one of the most modern ships of Russia's Black Sea fleet was at the shipyard—carrier of the Kalibr cruise missiles" at the time of the attack conducted by Ukrainian tactical aviation. But he refrained from stating outright that the strike caused damage to this specific ship.



Since the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russia in 2014, it has consistently been a focal point. It has been under close scrutiny, especially since Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 20 months ago. Crimea has played a crucial role in supporting this invasion as a central hub.

