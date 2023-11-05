Biden visits Maine, offering condolences after mass shooting

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a visit to Maine to offer condolences and support to a community still grappling with the aftermath of a mass shooting that resulted in 18 people losing their lives and 13 others sustaining injuries. The President and the First Lady arrived in Lewiston on a Friday afternoon, where they had the opportunity to meet with survivors, families of the victims, and first responders. Upon their arrival, they were warmly greeted by Governor Janet Mills, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline, and various local officials.



Their first destination was Schemengees Bar, one of the locations that had been impacted by the tragic mass shooting the previous week. President Biden, with a bouquet of white flowers in one hand, held the First Lady's hand with the other as they stopped at a memorial outside the bar. The memorial was adorned with candles and signs, and the Bidens observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims.



President Biden then proceeded to deliver remarks at a bowling alley that the gunman had visited on October 25. During his address, he expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and reiterated his call for enhanced gun control measures. He acknowledged the deep pain of loss and emphasized that "some of us have been there." The President mourned the loss of "18 precious souls" and the injuries sustained by 13 others, highlighting the diverse roles these individuals played in the community, including children, grandchildren, spouses, siblings, parents, grandparents, bowling coaches, union workers, and members of Lewiston's deaf and hard of hearing community. He emphasized that their lives were marked by love, service, and sacrifice.



While President Biden did not explicitly renew his call for an assault weapons ban during this visit, as he had done the day following the shooting, he stressed the need for "commonsense" reforms in gun control measures. He underscored the importance of implementing reasonable, responsible, and commonsense measures to protect individuals, families, and communities, regardless of political affiliations. These measures are intended to safeguard the freedom of citizens to go about their daily lives without the fear of being shot and killed in places like bowling alleys, restaurants, schools, and churches.

MENAFN05112023000045015682ID1107374650