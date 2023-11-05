Anti-Trump GOP candidates deal with hostility at Florida Freedom Summit

(MENAFN) Republican presidential contenders who are currently polling at lower levels in the 2024 primary race found themselves sharing the stage with more popular candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Florida Freedom Summit. However, their presence was met with a less than welcoming reception from the audience.



During the event in Kissimmee, Florida, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, both of whom have positioned themselves as anti-Trump candidates, were faced with boos and disapproval as they addressed the crowd. The less favorable reaction was particularly pronounced when Hutchinson launched into a strong critique of former President Donald Trump.



Hutchinson's remarks took a turn that displeased a significant portion of the audience, about ten minutes into his speech. He stated, "As someone who has been in the courtroom for over 25 years as a federal prosecutor and also in defending some of the most serious federal criminal cases, I can say that there is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year." This assertion was met with raucous boos that resonated throughout the ballroom, and the disapproval continued during the rest of his speech.



Hutchinson's comments emphasized the importance of supporting the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of the White House for the well-being of the nation. He stressed the peril in ignoring the destructive behavior of the former president, even as some individuals chose to downplay it.

MENAFN05112023000045015682ID1107374649