Palestinian Pres. Reiterates Demand To End Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for an immediate halt to the devastating Israeli war on Gaza and urged the swift provision of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, water, electricity, and fuel.

This came during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah on Sunday.

"How can we remain silent when ten thousand Palestinians, including four thousand children, have been killed, and tens of thousands have been injured, and when tens of thousands of homes, infrastructure, hospitals, shelters, and water reservoirs have been destroyed?," wondered the Palestinian President.

President Abbas warned against the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza, the West Bank, or Jerusalem, emphasizing complete rejection of this scenario.

He also highlighted the appalling situation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, where killings, assaults on land, people, and holy sites are taking place at the hands of Israeli occupation forces and extremist settlers who engage in ethnic cleansing, discrimination, and expropriation of Palestinian tax funds.

President Abbas held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for what is happening on the ground, stressing that "military and security solutions will not bring security to Israel." He called on Israel "to immediately stop these crimes."

"True security and peace can only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

President Abbas reaffirmed that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the State of Palestine, saying in this regard, "We will fully assume our responsibilities within the framework of a comprehensive political solution that includes all of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip."

He also emphasized that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and has the authority over all matters concerning the Palestinian people. (end)

nq









MENAFN05112023000071011013ID1107374648