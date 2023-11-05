Court sentences Sam Bankman-Fried on 7 charges in high-profile fraud case

(MENAFN) Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, has been convicted on seven charges in a high-profile fraud case.



The verdict, which includes charges of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering, could potentially result in a prison sentence of over 100 years if federal sentencing guidelines are adhered to. Another trial is scheduled for next year as well.



The 31-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried underwent a five-week trial at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan US Courthouse in Manhattan, New York.



On November 2, he was found guilty on two counts of wire fraud, four counts of fraud conspiracy, and one count of money laundering. Should all sentencing guidelines be applied, Bankman-Fried could be facing several decades behind bars. His sentence will be determined and announced on March 28.



“We respect the jury’s decision. But we are deeply disappointed by the outcome,” defense attorney Mark Cohen stated in a declaration. “Mr. Bankman Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him.”



Prosecutors in the case claim that Bankman-Fried is accused of swindling approximately USD10 billion from the victims of the fraud scheme. Allegedly, FTX used customer contributions to finance Bankman-Fried's lifestyle and acquisitions.



“The cryptocurrency industry may be new; Players like Sam Bankman-Fried could be new. But this kind of fraud, this kind of corruption, is as old as time, and we have no patience for it,” U.S. Attorney Damien Williams stated about the case.

