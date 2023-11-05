I International TURKSOY Theatre Festival Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The closing and awarding ceremony of the I International Theatre
Festival TURKSOY was held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical
Theatre was reported by the Ministry of Culture, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the festival, organised jointly by the
Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and TURKSOY, is the 100th
anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the proclamation
of the city of Shusha as "cultural capital of the Turkic world" for
2023. It is the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the
professional national theatre of Azerbaijan and the 150th
anniversary of TURKSOY.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the festival, TURKSOY
Secretary General Sultan Rayev thanked the Ministry of Culture of
Azerbaijan for the high level of hospitality and organisation.
The Secretary General described Azerbaijan, especially the
capital Baku, as one of the great cultural centres of the Turkic
world, and said he considers Shushan, which is currently fulfilling
the mission of "the cultural capital of the Turkic world", as a
city. spirituality.
Saying the Turkic world always supports Azerbaijan in difficult
times, Sultan Rayev emphasised that Azerbaijan has demonstrated its
strength and power to the world by restoring its territorial
integrity and sovereignty.
Stressing that the first festival was successful, the Secretary
General noted that the next theatre festival will be held next year
in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
Then, the winning performances of the festival, which brings
together the leading theatre groups of the Turkish republics, were
announced.
According to the jury consisting of theatre experts from the
Turkic world, the Istanbul State Theatre won in the nomination
"Best Musical Composition" with the performance "Bir Hefes Dede
Gorgud".
Kasimali Jantoshev's "A Child Touching the Sun" from the
Issykgel Musical Drama Theatre (Kyrgyzstan) and "Leyli and Majnun"
from the Samarkand Musical Drama Theatre (Uzbekistan) won in the
Best Performance category.
Turkestan Musical Drama Theatre (Kazakhstan) The play "The Tale
of Gorguda" won the prize for the best plastic solution of the
performance.
The title "Best Actress" of the competition was awarded to two
artists - Mesma Aslangizi from the Azerbaijan State Academic
National Drama Theatre ("Karabagnama") and Gulnabat Abdullayeva
from the Mahdimgulu State Musical Drama Theatre of
Turkmenistan.
Azerbaijani state academic musical and state pantomime theatres
were awarded honorary diplomas for the festival's
out-of-competition performances.
MENAFN05112023000195011045ID1107374631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.