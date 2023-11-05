               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Boxers Won 10 Medals In Minsk


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani boxers have won 10 medals at the international tournament among teenagers dedicated to the memory of Vladimir Botvinnik in the Belarusian capital Minsk, Azernews reports.

The national team won 1 gold and 9 bronze medals.

The winner of the tournament was Nurlan Abishov (57kg). He defeated local Gleb Bona in the final. Other boxers: Ali Mammadov (46kg), Mahamedali Mammadli (50kg), Bagir Amirkhanli (52kg), Subkhan Babayev (54kg), Turgay Rahimli (60kg), Kyanan Aslanli (63kg), Rza Rzaev (70kg.) ), Ali Mamishov (80 kg) and Magomed Jafarov (+80 kg) took the 3rd place.

It should be noted that 142 athletes from 7 countries competed in the international tournament.

