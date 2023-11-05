Azerbaijani Boxers Won 10 Medals In Minsk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani boxers have won 10 medals at the international
tournament among teenagers dedicated to the memory of Vladimir
Botvinnik in the Belarusian capital Minsk, Azernews reports.
The national team won 1 gold and 9 bronze medals.
The winner of the tournament was Nurlan Abishov (57kg). He
defeated local Gleb Bona in the final. Other boxers: Ali Mammadov
(46kg), Mahamedali Mammadli (50kg), Bagir Amirkhanli (52kg),
Subkhan Babayev (54kg), Turgay Rahimli (60kg), Kyanan Aslanli
(63kg), Rza Rzaev (70kg.) ), Ali Mamishov (80 kg) and Magomed
Jafarov (+80 kg) took the 3rd place.
It should be noted that 142 athletes from 7 countries competed
in the international tournament.
