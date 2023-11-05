Russia's Investigative Committee Colonel Liquidated In Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A representative of Russia's investigative committee, an employee of the Forensic Expert Center, Viktor Perederii, was liquidated in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Zhyvaya Kuban outlet with the reference to the Committee, Ukrinform saw.

Viktor Perederii began his service as an investigator with the prosecutor's office in Novorossiysk. Then he worked in the Main Investigative Department of Russia's Investigative Committee for the Moscow region, and from August 2017 – in the Moscow Academy of the Investigative Committee. In March 2019, Perederii retired before returning to office in 2022.

Russia's Minskhip hit by Ukrainian missile could be disassembled for spare parts - Ukraine Navy

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of November 5 amounted to 305,090.