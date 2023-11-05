Parliament Speaker Stefanchuk On Von Der Leyen's Visit:“Important Signal Of Support”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

That's according to the parliament press service , Ukrinform reports.

“The visit to Ukraine on the eve of the publication of the EU Enlargement Report is certainly an important signal of support for Ukraine,” the speaker said during his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen.

He emphasized that Ukraine had implemented comprehensive and structural reforms in line with the seven recommendations put forward by the European Commission.

“Ukraine remains committed to continuing these reforms,” Stefanchuk said, noting that a positive report from the European Commission and an unconditional decision to launch accession negotiations with Ukraine by the end of 2023 will be extremely important for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

EC President outlines Ukraine's reforms yet to be completed

In addition, during her visit to Ukraine, the president of the European Commission delivered a speech from the parliament rostrum.

In her address, she said that the 12th package of sanctions against Russia would be announced next week, which would designate almost 100 individuals, lay down new import and export bans, actions to increase the oil price cap, and strict measures against companies that circumvent sanctions. At the same time, she added that work was continuing on the use of the proceeds from frozen Russian sovereign assets:“This mechanism will support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction over the next four years.”

Zelensky: We continue to transform Ukraine to be ready for EU accession

“You are fighting not only for your freedom, your democracy and your future, but also for ours,” Ursula von der Leyen said, noting that the people of Ukraine should not have to learn how to be Europeans because they are Europeans.

“We must not repeat the mistakes of 2014, and we continue to exert maximum pressure on Russia until the aggression ends and Ukraine reestablishes a just and lasting peace,” the President of the European Commission said:“For too long, many in Europe have believed that we can trade with Russia and integrate it into the European security order, but this has not worked and it will not work as long as Russia is driven by its delusional dreams of empire.”

EU to announce new package ofagainst Russia next week - von der Leyen

In conclusion, she expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to achieve its ambitious goal of making the historic decision to start the accession process this year.“You have not asked for discounts or workarounds, instead you have shown what Ukrainian democracy is capable of. The scope and depth of the reforms you have gone through are impressive,” said Ursula von der Leyen, referring to the constitutional reform of the judiciary, the election of members of the High Council of Justice, the anti-corruption programme, progress in combating money laundering, important measures to limit the pressure of oligarchs on public life, the new Law on Media and progress in the area of national minorities:“We know it has not always been easy, but this is a normal path for any democracy.”

“Together we can win this battle, together we can complete our union, together we can bring Ukraine to our common European home,” the president of the European Commission stressed.

As reported, on November 4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine. She held meetings with the country's top political leadership on the eve of the EU enlargement report, which the European Commission intends to publish next week, and which will contain an assessment of Ukraine's progress toward EU membership.

Photo:

Ruslan Stefanchuk , X