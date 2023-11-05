Russians Pursuing“Cannon Fodder Assault” Tactics - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders in the Tavria war zone keep applying the tactics of the so-called "cannon fodder assaults," prioritizing safety of their military hardware over that of manpower.

That's according to Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the chief press officer in the area, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched eight airstrikes and 26 artillery barrages in the Tavria direction. There were also 42 combat clashes, most of which occurred near Marinka. It is worth noting that the enemy pursues the tactics of "cannon fodder assaults" and keeps its equipment safe," Shtupun said.

According to the spokesman, a Ukrainian offensive operation is underway in the Melitopol direction. Ukrainian gunners performed more than 1,100 fire missions in the past 24 hours in support of assault operations. "In general, the invaders saw 413 soldiers killed in action and 12 units of military equipment destroyed in the area of our grouping's responsibility. Also, we destroyed three field ammunition depots," Colonel Shtupun added.

As reported earlier, 82 combat engagements were reported along the frontlines in Ukraine on November 4.