Jordan Monarch Urges More Int'l Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II Sunday called for stepping up international efforts to end the war against the Gaza Strip and stop any further escalation in the region.

This came during king Abdullah II's meting with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the situation in Gaza, said a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

King Abdullah II also called for humanitarian cease-fire to deliver food, water, medicine, and fuel to Gaza without interruption, and support relief organizations working in the strip, to ensure the sustainable delivery of aid and unimpeded work of international humanitarian agencies.

On his part, Mikati praised Jordan's efforts in defending Arab causes and the continuous pursuit for peace and stability in the region. (end)

